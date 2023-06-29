The $500,000 deal fell over after Baccus had undergone a medical, with St Mirren reluctantly agreeing to release him with a year to run on his contract.

However, it’s understood Baccus baulked at a salary offer only marginally superior to his current deal with the Saints, leaving Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian and an unnamed Championship side as alternative possible destinations for the 25-year-old.

Having previously attracted strong interest from Championship newcomers Ipswich, Baccus’ strong preference is to test himself in England’s second tier as he eyes a move away from Paisley after an impressive debut season in Scotland.

The mooted switch to Bolton, who made the League One playoffs last season, was viewed by many as a sideways proposition for the five-cap Socceroo.

And there are suggestions he may have been informed by the national team hierarchy that taking the Trotters option could even have jeopardised his Australia spot.

Meanwhile, as previously revealed by FTBL, Western Sydney Wanderers striker Kusini Yengi is on his way to League One Portsmouth for $150,000.

Despite great expectations on arrival in Wanderland from Adelaide United last season, Yengi, 24, had a stop-start season, ultimately scoring four goals and providing two assists in 17 appearances.