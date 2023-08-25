Bos, who has two caps and is viewed as the natural heir apparent to Aziz Behich in the national team, will miss next month’s friendly against Mexico in Dallas.

He could also be touch and go for October’s internationals against England and New Zealand in London, depending on how quickly he puts the surgery behind him.

With Behich in pre-season with Melbourne City and unlikely to be selected for the September jaunt to the US, coach Graham Arnold may turn to Derby County left back Callum Elder to fill the void or even hand a recall to Brad Smith, who is handily located at MLS club Houston Dynamo.

Australia’s standout performer in June’s 2-0 friendly loss to world champions Argentina in China, Bos, 20, had started all three Belgian Pro League games for Westerlo before feeling unwell in the lead up to the 2-1 weekend loss to Anderlecht.

He underwent surgery on Saturday without any apparent hitches and will be allowed to resume running again at the back end of September.

As Behich nears his 33rd birthday, Arnold clearly sees Bos as the future, his performance in China - tearing up and down the left for a game high 73 touches - only solidifying that belief.

Arnold said of his young star: “That’s how he needs to play. That’s what I’m saying; I’ve got to play players to their strengths.

"Jordy’s strength is going forward, and making sure we’re protecting him defensively. He’ll improve out of sight with that.

“This game, the kid will walk away knowing he belongs. He’ll have that belief that he belongs on the big stage now.

“I just think he’s got such a bright future, not just individually but for the Socceroos as well.”