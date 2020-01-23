Defender Jack Hingert will take his spell at Roar past a decade after agreeing to a new deal.

A part of Roar's 2011/12 and 2013/14 A-League championship-winning squads, the 29-year-old has made 160 league appearances for the club since joining in 2011 from North Queensland Fury.

Hingert and the recently returned Corey Brown are the only players still at Roar who had played in the 2013/14 season for Brisbane.

Having returned from a serious knee injury to play in Roar's past four squads, Hingert said he was eager to help get the club back to the top under coach Robbie Fowler.

"I've been through the good times and some difficult periods too and I'm really happy to be here for a few more years," said Hingert, who captained the club last weekend against Wellington with regular skipper Tom Aldred suspended.

"I've seen how good it is when you have that success and knowing what that feeling is like makes you hungrier. I'll be giving my all to get that feeling back here in Brisbane."

As well as Hingert's new deal, Roar also announced on Thursday that youngsters Mirza Muratovic, Izaack Powell and Kai Trewin had all signed scholarship contracts to keep them at the club next season.