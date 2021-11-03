Two goals from three successive appearances for the Championship side has earned the just turned 23-year-old a crescendo of praise - and hastened coach Lee Bowyer’s plans to extend his loan spell from Charlotte FC beyond December.

Brimming with creativity and energy, McGree won man of the match honours in Wednesday’s (AEDT) 3-0 victory over Bristol City to help the mid-table Blues to a third consecutive three points.

“Riley stayed positive and professional (when he wasn’t getting picked earlier in the season) and it’s great to see him getting game time and doing really well,” Alex Ferguson’s former right hand man at Manchester United told FTBL.

“You have to be patient, keep working hard and try to impress the manager in every training session, so he has no reason not to pick you.

“Clearly that’s what Riley has done and you have seen his quality shining through in recent games (against Swansea, Middlesbrough and the Robins).

“It’s all about taking the chance when the manager turns to you … and I’m sure Lee Bowyer appreciates what Riley offers.

“You have to remember that Riley is only going to get better."

McGree's in his second consecutive loan spell at Birmingham, making six appearances so far this season and doing more than enough to persuade Bowyer to step up plans to try and persuade MLS expansion club Charlotte to grant an extension to his Midlands stay.

"He has the ability to link the midfield to the final third, he’s got a good through ball, a final cross and he’s got a shot," added Meulensteen. "Those are great qualities for a young player."

The former Adelaide United, Newcastle Jets and Melbourne City attacking midfielder was on the bench as Japan edged Australia 2-1 in Tokyo last month, and is competing for international spots with the likes of Tom Rogic, Ajdin Hrustic and Aaron Mooy.

“He actually has a lot of similar traits to (Eintracht Frankfurt’s) Ajdin,” added Meulensteen.



“We’ve played Ajdin starting a bit deeper but he can obviously play higher up the pitch (in the latter stages of last month’s 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Oman) because he’s a constant threat.

“Riley shares a lot of those attributes and is doing all the right things with the way he’s stepped up from the Olyroos to provide competition (for the regulars) at senior level.

“Young players may lack experience at times but they bring energy and unpredictability because (rival) teams don’t know what to expect.

“Arnie (Graham Arnold) has had good conversations with Riley every time he comes into camp with the national team ... it’s a learning experience for him.

“When the time is right Arnie won’t be afraid to use him (so he can add to his five caps).”

McGree will win his latest call-up when Arnold names his squad for Thursday week’s visit of Group B leaders Saudi Arabia in Sydney, and the duel with China in the UAE five days later.