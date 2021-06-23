The Johnny Warren Award, meant to be named for the best player in the A-League's regular season, has been split by Ulises Davila and Milos Ninkovic, who'll share this year's award.

Both players split the voting 34 points from a panel that included former professional players, technical experts, match officials and media representatives.

They were followed by Alessandro Diamanti (Western United FC – 31 points), Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City FC – 29 points) and Oliver Bozanic (Central Coast Mariners – 27 points).

Melbourne City FC’s Jamie Maclaren was the Nike Golden Boot Award winner in the A-League with his record breaking 25 goals.

Elsewhere, Brisbane Roar FC won the A-League Fair Play & Westfield W-League Fair Play Awards after accruing the least number of yellow and red card points in each respective competition

In the referee awards, Chris Beath was awarded the A-League Referee of the Year.