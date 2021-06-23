The A-League has named two joint Johnny Warren Award winners for the first time in the award's history.
The Johnny Warren Award, meant to be named for the best player in the A-League's regular season, has been split by Ulises Davila and Milos Ninkovic, who'll share this year's award.
Both players split the voting 34 points from a panel that included former professional players, technical experts, match officials and media representatives.
They were followed by Alessandro Diamanti (Western United FC – 31 points), Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City FC – 29 points) and Oliver Bozanic (Central Coast Mariners – 27 points).
Melbourne City FC’s Jamie Maclaren was the Nike Golden Boot Award winner in the A-League with his record breaking 25 goals.
Elsewhere, Brisbane Roar FC won the A-League Fair Play & Westfield W-League Fair Play Awards after accruing the least number of yellow and red card points in each respective competition
In the referee awards, Chris Beath was awarded the A-League Referee of the Year.