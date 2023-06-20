The Dutchman, who for six years worked alongside Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, claims there is “an obligation” on decision makers to dig deep to ensure future generations can deliver on their potential and build on the Socceroos’ spellbinding showing at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

England boasts state of the art St George’s Park, France the famed Clairefontaine centre of excellence whilst Qatar’s Aspire Academy is the envy of the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Socceroos remain nomads on ‘home’ soil, with no secure training base or accommodation, much less a fitness and conditioning centre.

Meulensteen insists it’s high time Australia got in on the act of providing a sanctuary for the green and gold, especially in the light of funding running into the billions being lavished on rival codes in terms of infrastructure and support.

“If we want to recreate what we did in Qatar - which was special for everybody involved - you have to be careful that the Socceroos don’t just become a party piece,” Meulensteen warned.

“When you go to the World Cup or the Asian Cup everybody gets excited, and then go back to their respective sports and the Socceroos are forgotten about.

“We have an obligation to build something long lasting - like what’s happening in the US where’s there’s now a soccer generation who couldn’t care less about baseball and the American football.

“First, we have to get rid of the pay to play system in Australia, which effectively shuts out of the game countless talented because their parents can’t afford exorbitant fees.

“That needs to be addressed as well as better defined pathways for younger players coming up through the different age groups.

“That’s why you need a permanent new home of football, like St George’s Park in England or the Aspire Academy in Qatar, which can be the headquarters for all the national teams headed up by the Socceroos. The Matildas have a home now Victoria, and the men now need one too.”

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has long been banging the same drum, growing increasingly frustrated as other codes feast on a rich harvest whilst the Socceroos are scattered only crumbs.

“There are foundations you need to put in place for success in the long-term - everybody needs to fight for these things,” added Meulensteen.

“And I know that’s what Graham Arnold has been doing for some time now. He’s the right man, at the right place at the right time and his vision for the future of the Australian game goes far beyond just coaching the Socceroos.

“He’s a bit of a treasure for Australian football because he bleeds green and gold and cares deeply about the generations to come.

“When you have your own dedicated football home it’s a symbol of your ambition and readiness to embrace the future and invest in your product.

“This is something I feel passionate about and I know how important St George’s Park is to the England set up and the prestige that comes with it.

“Football seems to be treated as the poor relation in Australia and that needs to end. We’re a global game with the biggest participation at grass roots level. It’s a cultural thing and that needs to be addressed in the right areas.

“I’m proud of boys I’ve worked with like Marcus Rashford doing great for Manchester United and England and all the others I’ve coached who’ve been blessed to enjoy the best facilities to support their progress.

“The government needs to acknowledge this and open their wallets. It’s time to build, literally, on the recent success the Socceroos have enjoyed.”