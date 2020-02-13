De Marigny will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins as interim coach when the Wanderers host bottom-placed Newcastle Jets on Saturday night.

Victory would not only breathe life into their finals push, but also enhance de Marigny's case for taking on the role vacated by the sacked Markus Babbel.

"My mindset towards that is: do the best for the football club. Do the best for the players," de Marigny said on Thursday.

"Give them as much information to make them better players.

"Give them an environment where they can enjoy their football, the freedom to express themselves within the structure. That's how I see my responsibility."

The Wanderers board are likely to look at the results under de Marigny over the next few weeks before seriously considering him as a viable candidate.

Following Babbel's sacking three weeks ago, de Marigny was immediately listed among the early frontrunners given his experience and relationship with the area.

The 56-year-old spent his entire professional career in the harbour city, the bulk of which was spent with the Marconi Stallions in the National Soccer League.

Not since Tony Popovic has the club installed a local coach.

"I understand what the fabric is made of," de Marigny said.

"My understanding of the region is very clear, which suits my character. It's hard-working, honest, respectful ... there's a lot of things that's in common with me.

"It's my second home. It's as clear as that. It's the only place where I can come by myself, and within a few minutes I'm talking to people. And I really enjoy that."

It's also where the former Socceroo also learnt his trade as a coach, before taking on A-League assistant roles with the Melbourne Victory and Newcastle.

He joined the Wanderers under Babbel two years ago, but was controversially accused of white-anting the German before his axing.

De Marigny emphatically denied the allegations, but didn't hide his ambition of graduating from his apprenticeship and becoming the teacher.

"I was born motivated. If you know me, it's in my character," he said.

"I'd like to consider myself as a hard-working guy, a winner and understanding what it takes to become a winner.

"And that's what I'm trying to put in place here. (That), and enjoying every moment, every challenge, that comes. My motto is: 'no problems, just solutions'."