The Sky Blues kicked off their group stage campaign with a 4-0 mauling at the hands of Ange Postecoglou's Yokohama F Marinos in Japan last month.

That defeat means Sydney have won just seven of 33 ACL matches, with their last victory being a 4-1 win over Suwon in 2018.

Corica says the Yokohama loss had plenty to do with his team having not played a match for three weeks prior and expects a much better showing against Korean champions Joenbuk in Kogarah on Wednesday.

"We're better prepared. We've obviously played a couple of matches since then and the boys are obviously looking forward to it at home," he said.

"We've shown at home we've put on good performances without maybe getting the wins, especially last year.

"I thought we played excellent in most of the games at home, this year we just want to take it one stage further and that's getting the win at home.

"That sets us up for the away games."

With the coronavirus outbreak having led to the K-League being postponed, Joenbuk arrive in Australia similarly short on game time to what Sydney were before their Yokohama clash.

The Koreans fell 2-1 to Yokohama in their only match so far this campaign and Corica is urging his team to attack from the start to hopefully expose the rust of the visitors.

"It's obviously not nice what's going on with the coronavirus and the domestic league over there being postponed but we know how they feel not playing for a few weeks," he said.

"If we can start well and get on top early maybe they'll have the similar effect ... I'm sure they'll be ready for this game but we want to make sure we're prepared and make sure we're on the front foot early on and putting them under pressure."