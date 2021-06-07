Melbourne City duo Tom Glover and Andrew Nabbout say it will be a kick in the guts if the A-League premiers cannot host a grand final.

But they also acknowledge that playing away would be the preferred option compared to a decider behind closed doors.

By finishing on top of the table, City earned the right to host a home semi-final at AAMI Park on Friday, June 18. If they qualify for June 26's grand final, they have earned the right to host that too.

Melbourne's lockdown is due to end at 11.59pm on Thursday but if its coronavirus situation doesn't improve then there is the possibility City could be required to head interstate for finals.

"Obviously (not being able to host the finals) would be a bit of a kick in the stomach," goalkeeper Glover told reporters at Monday's finals launch.

"It's more for the fans, we want to play in front of them, we want to put on a show for them and what better chance (than) to have the semi-final and grand final here at AAMI (Park).

"But obviously safety's the main priority with everyone, not just us players but fans included, and we've done it last year (in the hub).

"So if we are put in that situation it's not gonna be a shock to us, we're used to it and we know what we're getting ourselves into."

Nabbout, in his first season at City, said it would be a shame for fans to miss out on finals in Melbourne in consecutive seasons.

If finals are held interstate, City could face a hostile crowd rather than a neutral one in their "home" finals.

But after watching Sunday's 1-1 Melbourne derby draw behind closed doors, Nabbout said he'd vastly prefer a hostile reception.

"In my opinion I'd rather have fans around me even if they're booing me and calling me crap," Nabbout said.

"I'd rather have that around me than an empty stadium because honestly sitting here watching last night it felt like a preseason game."

Glover, who played in the 2019-20 away grand-final loss in Sydney, also preferred a hostile crowd.

"Last year's grand final was a perfect example of that, I think there were 7,500 people allowed in and 7,500 people were Sydney fans (except) my family, so take 10 out of that," Glover said.

"... Definitely, I'd prefer to play away with a crowd than home with no fans."

Meanwhile City will play their rescheduled game against Newcastle later this week but the date and venue is yet to be confirmed.