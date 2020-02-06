Irish playmaker Wes Hoolahan is eager to add composure and experience to the Newcastle Jets attack as he steps up his recovery from injury.

The Jets' inability to convert chances has frustrated the former Republic of Ireland international, who is expected to make his long-awaited A-League debut in the coming weeks.

Hoolahan has not played since September, when he sustained ligament damage in his right ankle in the Jets' FFA Cup quarter-final defeat to Adelaide.

Newcastle have scored just 13 league goals in 15 matches this season in his absence, and are languishing at the bottom of the A-League table on 10 points.

Hoolahan, who scored 12 goals and provided 19 assists in 112 Premier League matches for Norwich, wants to help the Jets improve their play in the final third.

"We create a lot of chances, we're just not taking them," Hoolahan told AAP.

"We had 24 shots on goal the other night (against Western United) and we didn't manage to score one.

"It's not the attacking side of it that's letting us down, it's just the end product, these slight moments.

"Hopefully I can bring some composure to the team. You know, when you're in that situation to shoot, to take a touch maybe.

"Obviously with my experience playing in the Premier League and the Championship over in England, hopefully I can bring that to the team."

The 37-year-old Hoolahan also expects the club to benefit from Roy O'Donovan's return following a brief stint at Brisbane Roar.

"It's brilliant (O'Donovan's return). There's a few Irish guys there now so it's great. He's been straight into training the last few days, and has been doing well.

"We've probably missed him a little bit this year as a natural goalscorer who gets in the box and scores goals."

Hoolahan was included on the bench for the A-League club's scoreless draw with Western United on Saturday, but the Dubliner says Sunday's match against the Central Coast Mariners at McDonald Jones Stadium may come too soon for him.

"The Mariners match is maybe a bit too soon, I'm just going to see how it (his ankle) is."

"I've been training with the boys but it's different when it's a game. You really need to be at 100 per cent. At the moment I'm at 85-90 per cent. Over the next few weeks I'll be working with the physios and getting myself fitter."

Having battled Premier League relegation on several occasions with Norwich, Hoolahan thinks that the introduction of promotion and relegation could make the A-league more intense and exciting.

"I think it's a good idea. It would make it more intense.

"It adds more excitement to the end of the season. It's definitely a good idea."