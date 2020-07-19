Don't expect Robbie Fowler's exit as Brisbane coach to lead to much change with the A-League club's playing style.

Veteran forward Scott McDonald expects the team to stick to the formula which has lifted them to fourth on the ladder when they resume their 2019-20 season against Adelaide United on Sunday at CBUS Super Stadium.

The Roar were one of the form teams before the league was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, suffering just two defeats since the start of 2020.

While foundation Roar player Warren Moon has replaced Fowler as coach, ex-Socceroo McDonald says sticking to a 'not broken, don't fix it' philosophy is the way to go.

"We had great success before COVID took over, so we're just looking to continue that process," McDonald said.

The 36-year-old scored four goals in three matches before the league was halted and hoped he and his teammates could make a fast start on Sunday to get back into their stride.

"If you get that goal in this first game, then you just pick up from where you left off," he said.

"That's exactly the same if we were to win this first game.

"It would set everything up for us just nicely moving forward and, hopefully, what will be finals for Brisbane Roar."

New signings Danny Kim and Matthew Ridenton are a chance to make their Roar debuts against the seventh-placed Reds, who have also undergone a coaching change during the COVID break.

Carl Veart will be at the helm for the first time as the club's interim coach after Dutchman Gertjan Verbeek's decision in April to quit United.

With Adelaide seventh on the ladder with five matches to play, Veart says the goal is a simple one for his team over the closing weeks of the campaign.

"Our goal is to make the finals. Anything below that, I suppose we'll be disappointed with," he said.

Ex-Socceroo James Troisi (knee) will miss Sunday's match. But Veart confirmed on Saturday Olyroo Al Hassan Toure was set to feature despite ongoing recovery from a foot injury.

KEY MATCH STATS:

* Adelaide are aiming to avoid a club record fifth-straight A-League defeat

* Only one of the past 25 matches between these clubs has ended in a draw

* Brisbane's 67 per cent win rate in 12 matches in 2020 is their highest in a calendar year.