Joining Victory in January after leaving Danish side SönderjyskE, Rojas carried all the trappings of a saviour when his signing was confirmed, with his cult-hero status among the Victory faithful instantly renewed.

But for the third time in succession since he became available for selection, the 28-year-old was left on the substitutes bench for last night's Asian Champions League match against Thai side Chiangrai United.

After playing 15 minutes in his first appearance against Perth Glory in round 17 and 35 against Melbourne City in round 18, the New Zealand international eventually entered as a 72nd-minute substitute against the Thai champions when he came on for a visibly frustrated Andrew Nabbout.

Quickly making an impact on proceedings, Rojas could have easily had one or two assists during his brief cameo if his teammates had been less wasteful and disjointed in front of goal; his performance once again teasing the immense potential that he brings to a Victory side struggling for results in 2019/20.

Indeed, it's a potential that Victory is going to need to capitalise on sooner rather than later, with difficult fixtures in the ACL ahead and their A-League finals aspirations hanging by a thread.

However, with soft tissue injuries rife among his squad already this campaign – Robbie Kruse lost to a hamstring injury that may keep him out for the season just last week – Salvachúa has displayed an abundance of caution with his new signing.

And although Rojas says he is feeling good and is taking part in full training, he also understands the thinking of his gaffer.

“I felt pretty good in reaction to what I’ve played already and the training too,” he said post-game on Tuesday night.

“It’s just a matter of continuing that and for the coaching staff to decide when it’s a good idea to put me into a full game.

“I understand why there’s a bit of safety there because it’s been a tough year in regard to injuries with some of the other boys.

“So, I’m just taking it week by week. We’ll see, hopefully more minutes start coming soon.

“I’m not that frustrated. I’ve always said that I’ve come in halfway through the season and I came in from a little break from the [Danish] season.