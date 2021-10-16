And for good reason too, Sturridge is clearly a quality player, and seeing he just turned last month 32, he comes at a decent age. Granted, I’m sure I’m partially saying that because I’m about to turn 32 and clinging on to my last few years of Sunday league football with both hands.

Now, the obvious rebuttal to the importance of having Daniel Sturridge in the A-League is the injury history - and it’s hard to disagree with that. Sturridge hasn’t played over 1000 league minutes in a season since the 2013-14 season when he played alongside Luis Suarez and had Brendan Rodgers as a manager. On top of that, he also hasn’t played over 600 league minutes since the 2016-17 season. Of course, that ups a little when you include domestic cups, but in Australia, he will be expected to play weekly.



In this article though, we’re going to look past the injury history as much as we can, and give a rundown of what we might expect from Sturridge in the A-League Men next year.

Before We Start: A Bit of Background Information on Sturridge

To help find what Daniel Sturridge’s impact might be on the A-Leagues, we can use a tool called SmarterScout. Basically, SmarterScout allows you to set a league as a ‘benchmark’ and see how a player’s numbers might look in another league.

So, I took Daniel Sturridge’s last season in Turkey and translated that to the A-Leagues as a benchmark.

Now, I’ve used Sturridge’s impact playing off the right - which is where he played most of his soccer in Turkey (although it was close minutes-wise between either playing as a central striker or off the right). This makes sense, being a natural left-footer, coming in off the right would still allow him to get into scoring positions.

I wouldn’t be shocked if this is how he’s used for Perth either - there’s a lot of attacking talent out there and being able to play Sturridge off the right might make it easier to fit others in. Although, it’s far too early to call that either way.

Daniel Sturridge’s “Play Style”

One cool part about SmarterScout is that you can check out a player’s “style” according to their statistics.

Basically, the tool takes every action a player does on the field and puts it into one of eight groups like “passing towards goal” and “disrupting opposition moves”. Then, it compares how frequently a player does these actions compared to other players in that position.

Using Sturridge playing off the right, we get this result - with the higher the number, the more frequently a player does a particular action.