KEY FEATURES OF THE A-LEAGUE'S PLAN TO RESUME ON JULY 16

* All clubs will undertake COVID-19 testing on players and staff on Monday.

* Assuming they get the all-clear, clubs will be allowed to resume training from Tuesday.

* The FFA expects negotiations with the players' union, the PFA, regarding contract extensions and player renumeration to be finalised as early as Monday.

* Talks with Fox Sports about a revised broadcast deal are ongoing with no expected completion date at this time.

* The league resumption date is Thursday, July 16 with 32 games scheduled for 36 days including a one-week finals campaign.

* Two versions of the schedule have been prepared.

* The first schedule would feature all 11 teams based in a hub in NSW with games to be played in Sydney and Newcastle.

* Under the second schedule, if state travel restrictions are eased, the league's three Victorian clubs, Adelaide and Brisbane could hold matches in their home states.

* In both schedules the Wellington Phoenix and Perth Glory will be based in NSW for the remainder of the season.

* The FFA has applied for a COVID-19 quarantine facility to be created at the Sydney headquarters of Football NSW to allow the Phoenix to train during their 14-day mandatory quarantine upon arrival in Australia.

* Depending on the state of travel restrictions by mid-August the finals and grand final could be hosted in various cities based on which teams qualify.