A missed penalty, booed by fans, and dropped to the bench. The beginning of the decade hasn't been kind to Socceroo Ajdin Hrustic.

He slotted in as one of FC Groningen's most important midfielders at the start of the season, but at the beginning of this year, his form dipped, and so has his relationship with Groningen supporters.

The 23-year old missed a penalty against FC Twente two weeks ago, reluctantly settling for a 0-0 draw.

The midfielder was then given a spell on the bench and replaced by 21-year old Sam Schrek in the starting line-up as Groningen recorded a sensational 2-1 win over league leaders Ajax.

Hrustic was introduced with four minutes to play, but was whistled and jeered by fans, leading to teammates Kaj Sierhuis and Deyovaysio Zeefuik to defend the Aussie.

Zeefuik said after the Ajax match: "I never want to experience that again because we are one team and he just did his best.

"He may have missed a penalty against FC Twente, but I don't think this is possible. If you don't support him, you shouldn't support me either. We cannot accept this as a club."

Amidst a tense week at the club for the Aussie, interest from an overseas team has picked up as FC Groningen rejected a transfer offer for the 23-year old. According to reports the transfer offer didn't meet the clubs asking price.

He made an appearance from the bench again last weekend against PEC Zwolle, with his teammates remarks seemingly getting through to the fans, who made no fuss at his introduction.

In a move that may suggest Hrustic needed some time away from the first team, he has since played and scored in Groningen's 4-1 youth team win over Willem II Tilburg in midweek.

The Green-and-Whites sit five points adrift of European qualification spots.

His next chance to impress Socceroos boss Graham Arnold will be in the March international window when Australia host Kuwait (March 26) before travelling to face Nepal (March 31).