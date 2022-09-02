The explosive attacker, who turns 18 in mid-September, has attracted interest from Germany, Spain and England and appears destined to join brother Alou - who is making headway at Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart - on the Continent.

KUOL CLOSING IN ON BIG MOVE

Teenage sensation Garang Kuol is being hunted by several European clubs and a deal appears to be close.

Central Coast are resigned to losing the youngster with a buyout clause in his contract set to be triggered.

Mariners owner Richard Peil is convinced that Kuol is a future Socceroos star in the making.

Nothing has been ratified yet, but it's understood that a number of mouth-watering seven-figure offers are dangling in front of Kuol, amid rumours he may have severed ties with his previous representatives.

Garang's older brother and advisor Kuol Kuol hinted that an agreement might not be far off, with the unnamed clubs in question ready to trigger an undisclosed buyout clause in Kuol's contract.

"We have a few things to sort out so that we can proceed with the approaches that have been made - certain things need to happen," Kuol told FTBL.

"There are a few hurdles that need to be overcome so that we can move forward. I can also say there's been interest from from some of the top clubs in Germany, La Liga and the EPL."

With four goals, and just 189 minutes of A-League action under his belt, Kuol's star has been in the ascendancy since his Mariners debut back in December.

In recognition of his potential, Kuol was this week named as one of three Aussies on CIES Football Observatory's list of 250 of the most promising prospects born in 2000 or after across 59 leagues worldwide.

The accumulated accolades heaped upon the gifted and gregarious Garang turned into serious offshore interest in July when the kid with South Sudanese roots bounced off the bench to conjure a beguiling second half cameo for the A-League Stars in their 3-2 loss to Barcelona in Sydney.

Treating the Catalan club’s thoroughbred stars with scant regard, he left a glowing imprint highlighted by two mazy reputation-shredding dribbles which culminated in one shot slipping centimetres wide, and other slamming against the woodwork.

Mariners owner Richard Peil confirmed the swirl of interest surrounding Kuol, who has two years left on his contract, without specifically pointing to any individual offer.

"Garang is probably the best talent, in the opinions of many, that Australia has seen for a number of years," he told FTBL.

"He's a smart guy with a great family around him and I'm sure he'll make the right decision for his long-term future.

"They've seen other players make the mistake of going too early and (older sibling and advisor) Kuol Kuol is keen for it to be the right club at the right time.

"Ultimately it will be Garang's choice. We won't be standing in his way. In my view he's a future Socceroo along with Alou and (younger sibling) Didi.

"You don't come on against Barcelona, facing some of the best defenders on the planet, and more than hold your own without getting noticed.

"He had them running around in circles at times - I know their coach Xavi Hernandez was extremely impressed by him."

Kuol harbours dreams of playing in the English Premier League, though tightened work permit conditions would need to be met for that to happen, even if an offer were to be forthcoming, as Kuol doesn’t hold the requisite passport.

His advisors may also be mindful of keeping a lid on the hyperbole enveloping the teenager, with the fate of Daniel Arzani offering a sobering reminder that players being cast prematurely as supernovas is fraught with possibility of unfulfilled potential.

“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves,” added Kuol Kuol. “We know this is a long journey ahead and the right decisions need to be made.”