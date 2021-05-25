Name Club, Country A-International Caps (Goals) Aziz BEHICH Kayserispor, Turkey 38 (2) Brandon BORRELLO Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany 3 (0) Martin BOYLE Hibernian FC, Scotland 4 (2) Milos DEGENEK Red Star Belgrade, Serbia 29 (1) Kenneth DOUGALL Blackpool FC, England Uncapped Mitchell DUKE Western Sydney Wanderers FC, Australia 6 (2) Denis GENREAU Macarthur FC, Australia Uncapped Apostolos GIANNOU OFI Crete, Greece 12 (2) Curtis GOOD Melbourne City FC, Australia 1 (0) Rhyan GRANT Sydney FC, Australia 12 (0) James HOLLAND LASK Linz, Austria 15 (0) Ajdin HRUSTIC Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany 3 (0) Chris IKONOMIDIS Perth Glory FC, Australia 12 (2) Jackson IRVINE Hibernian FC, Scotland 34 (5) Fran KARACIC Brescia Calcio, Italy Uncapped Mathew LECKIE Hertha BSC, Germany 63 (11) Awer MABIL FC Midtjylland, Denmark 14 (4) Jamie MACLAREN Melbourne City FC, Australia 17 (5) Ryan MCGOWAN Sydney FC, Australia 20 (0) Riley MCGREE Birmingham City FC, England Uncapped Connor METCALFE Melbourne City FC, Australia Uncapped Andrew REDMAYNE (Gk) Sydney FC, Australia 1 (0) Nikita RUKAVYTSYA Maccabi Haifa FC, Israel 18 (1) Mathew RYAN (Gk) Arsenal FC, England 59 (0) Trent SAINSBURY KV Kortrijk, Belgium 48 (3) Brad SMITH Seattle Sounders FC, United States of America 22 (0) Harry SOUTTAR Stoke City FC, England 2 (4) Adam TAGGART Cerezo Osaka, Japan 11 (6) Lawrence THOMAS (Gk) SønderjyskE Fodbold, Denmark Uncapped Ruon TONGYIK Central Coast Mariners FC, Australia Uncapped Danny VUKOVIC (Gk) KRC Genk, Belgium 3 (0)

Denis Genreau, Connor Metcalfe, and Ruon Tongyik are among the uncapped contingent called up for the matches, alongside Fran Karacic from Italy’s Seria B, Kenneth Dougall from England’s League One, Riley McGree from England’s Championship, and goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas from Denmark’s Superliga.

The huge decisions are the exclusions of Celtic's Tom Rogic, who has been used sparingly for the past two years at the Scottish giants, and Shanghai Port's Mooy, who plays regularly for the Chinese giants since leaving the Premier League.

Arnold said youth was his major focus, calling it the "strength" of the Socceroos.

“I am very happy with the players that have arrived, and will continue to arrive, to represent the Socceroos in our final four Round 2 qualifiers,” Graham Arnold said. “We’ve selected a balanced squad that combines youth and experience, but also one that rewards players for their outstanding performances at their clubs over the past six to twelve months.”

“I have said many times that I believe that the strength of the Socceroos is through its young players. Along with my staff, I can’t wait to work with the many fresh faces in this squad as we continue to build the depth of the national team. Equally so, we are excited to work with the experienced and senior players we will have with us, as together we strive to advance to the next round of qualifying with eight wins on our record.

“Our extended 31 player squad will provide us with the flexibility and adaptability that we will need given we will play four matches in 12 days, and the acclimatisation and preparation period that half of our squad will have here in the UAE will be crucial ahead of the first two games in Kuwait."