Name

Club, Country

A-International Caps (Goals)

Aziz BEHICH

Kayserispor, Turkey

38 (2)

Brandon BORRELLO

Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany

3 (0)

Martin BOYLE

Hibernian FC, Scotland

4 (2)

Milos DEGENEK

Red Star Belgrade, Serbia

29 (1)

Kenneth DOUGALL

Blackpool FC, England

Uncapped

Mitchell DUKE

Western Sydney Wanderers FC, Australia

6 (2)

Denis GENREAU

Macarthur FC, Australia

Uncapped

Apostolos GIANNOU

OFI Crete, Greece

12 (2)

Curtis GOOD

Melbourne City FC, Australia

1 (0)

Rhyan GRANT

Sydney FC, Australia

12 (0)

James HOLLAND

LASK Linz, Austria

15 (0)

Ajdin HRUSTIC

Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany

3 (0)

Chris IKONOMIDIS

Perth Glory FC, Australia

12 (2)

Jackson IRVINE

Hibernian FC, Scotland

34 (5)

Fran KARACIC

Brescia Calcio, Italy

Uncapped

Mathew LECKIE

Hertha BSC, Germany

63 (11)

Awer MABIL

FC Midtjylland, Denmark

14 (4)

Jamie MACLAREN

Melbourne City FC, Australia

17 (5)

Ryan MCGOWAN

Sydney FC, Australia

20 (0)

Riley MCGREE

Birmingham City FC, England

Uncapped

Connor METCALFE

Melbourne City FC, Australia

Uncapped

Andrew REDMAYNE (Gk)

Sydney FC, Australia

1 (0)

Nikita RUKAVYTSYA

Maccabi Haifa FC, Israel

18 (1)

Mathew RYAN (Gk)

Arsenal FC, England

59 (0)

Trent SAINSBURY

KV Kortrijk, Belgium

48 (3)

Brad SMITH

Seattle Sounders FC, United States of America

22 (0)

Harry SOUTTAR

Stoke City FC, England

2 (4)

Adam TAGGART

Cerezo Osaka, Japan

11 (6)

Lawrence THOMAS (Gk)

SønderjyskE Fodbold, Denmark

Uncapped

Ruon TONGYIK

Central Coast Mariners FC, Australia

Uncapped

Danny VUKOVIC (Gk)

KRC Genk, Belgium

3 (0)

Denis Genreau, Connor Metcalfe, and Ruon Tongyik are among the uncapped contingent called up for the matches, alongside Fran Karacic from Italy’s Seria B, Kenneth Dougall from England’s League One, Riley McGree from England’s Championship, and goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas from Denmark’s Superliga.

The huge decisions are the exclusions of Celtic's Tom Rogic, who has been used sparingly for the past two years at the Scottish giants, and Shanghai Port's Mooy, who plays regularly for the Chinese giants since leaving the Premier League.

Arnold said youth was his major focus, calling it the "strength" of the Socceroos.

“I am very happy with the players that have arrived, and will continue to arrive, to represent the Socceroos in our final four Round 2 qualifiers,” Graham Arnold said. “We’ve selected a balanced squad that combines youth and experience, but also one that rewards players for their outstanding performances at their clubs over the past six to twelve months.”

“I have said many times that I believe that the strength of the Socceroos is through its young players. Along with my staff, I can’t wait to work with the many fresh faces in this squad as we continue to build the depth of the national team. Equally so, we are excited to work with the experienced and senior players we will have with us, as together we strive to advance to the next round of qualifying with eight wins on our record.

“Our extended 31 player squad will provide us with the flexibility and adaptability that we will need given we will play four matches in 12 days, and the acclimatisation and preparation period that half of our squad will have here in the UAE will be crucial ahead of the first two games in Kuwait."