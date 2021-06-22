The three shortlisted A-League stars for the Johnny Warren medal are all foreigners and all midfielders, with Wellington Phoenix's Ulises Davila, Sydney FC's Milos Ninkovic and Western United's Alessandro Diamanti all in line for the role.

That means prolific strikers Jamie Maclaren misses out on contention despite scoring 25 goals in just 24 games.

Craig Noone misses out on a nod despite leading in chances created, crosses completed and registering the second most assists.

Meanwhile, the more defensive likes of Curtis Good and Mark Milligan also miss out despite ranking highly across individual and team statistical categories.

In the A-League Coach of the Year shortlist, Steve Corica misses out despite his club's strong chance of winning a third-consecutive A-League championship this season.

Instead, Warren Moon, Patrick Kisnorbo and Alen Stajcic are the three in line for the award. 

Loic Puyo, Callum Timmins, Andy Keogh, Andrew Nabbout, Ben Halloran, Cam Devlin and Mitch Duke are all nominated for A-League Goal of the Season.

The Dolan Warren awards will be held virtually and live streamed Wednesday June 23 from 7:30pm AEST.

PLUS...

Perth Glory axes nine A-League players with Socceroos unclear

Perth Glory have parted ways with nine A-League players but face further challenges in hanging on to Socceroos star Chris Ikonomidis.

PLUS...

Olyroos striker transferring to Croatian powerhouses

Prodigious Olyroos striker Deni Juric is moving to Croatian powerhouses NK Osijek from HNK Sibenik according to Croatian media.

PLUS...

Report: Newcastle Jets CEO quits club

Newcastle Jets CEO and legendary A-League figure Lawrie McKinna has quit the club after five years in the top job at the club.

PLUS...

Socceroos defender closing on Turkish move: Report

Socceroos defender Aziz Behich is nearing a move to newly-promoted Turkish Super Lig club Giresunspor according to multiple Turkish outlets

PLUS...

Depression, alcoholism, gambling: A-League, Young Socceroo prodigy on what saved his life

Marc Warren was a Young Socceroos and A-League prodigy, later playing for Sydney FC and Perth Glory. In an incredibly honest and insightful story, he revealed how the PFA saved his life.

PLUS...

Confirmed: Two Brisbane A-League strikers leave Roar

Brisbane Roar's star A-League striker Dylan Wenzel-Halls and Golgol Mebrahtu have both left the club, with Western United set to announce Hall's signing.

 