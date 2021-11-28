Newly promoted to the Seagulls’ U-23s and periodically called up to train with coach Graham Potter’s first team this season, the 19-year-old ex-Sydney FC junior is daring to dream.

The attacking midfielder is the last Aussie standing on the south coast following the Amex Stadium exits of Mat Ryan, Aaron Mooy and Peter Gwargis.

And - other than Southampton’s Caleb Watts - Peupion is currently the only Aussie any where near an EPL squad this season.

“Every now and then you get asked to go and train with first team, and that’s happened a few times now and has been a good experience," Peupion told FTBL.

“It’s class, to be fair, training with players like Adam Lallana, Neal Maupay and Lewis Dunk - experienced players around you who tell you what you’re doing well and what you’re doing wrong.

“You just learn watching them play and being part of a really intense session with them. Just being in that environment helps you become a better player.

“The dream is to make that step up to first team football and get some Aussies back in the Premier League. That’s the goal.

“I grew up watching the likes of Harry Kewell, Tim Cahill and Mark Viduka doing their thing in England and it’s unfortunate there are no Aussie Premier League players at the moment.

“But maybe that can change in the future with players coming through.”

Peupion, who never played an A-League game, was a regular goal getter for Brighton's U-18s before his rise to the reserves - and he’s hit the ground running there too.

“ I scored on my debut for the U-23s, which was a good way to start and a couple of assists here and there,” he added.

“I’m just trying to get better each week - the coaches are big on analysis with the aim of helping you improve as a player.

“The club play a lovely brand of football and the same style is there from the first team through to the U-23s.

“We’re fourth in the league and doing quite well. I’ve been working on the defensive side of my game as well as getting forward and trying to create goals and score.

“When I first came over I was anxious to see what the standard would be like (at the junior level).

“The image of English football growing up was that it’s way better than what we’ve got.

“Even though the standard is very good I actually wasn’t blown away. In terms of ability I was able to expose myself and able to shine a little bit.

“The whole mentality and football culture is so big it’s great to be a part of.”

Peupion is contracted to the club until mid-2023, and is open to all eventualities in his unfolding journey.

“Everyone has different pathways,” he added. “I either stay at Brighton or go on loan or maybe there might be other options. Who knows?

“My hope is to stay here and try force my way into the senior squad. You have to believe in yourself and think you can make it at the highest level.

“I want to play with and be among the best players in the world. Long term that’s the goal you have but short-term you get your head down, train hard and try and develop your career.”

The former Joey - a member of Australia’s U-17 World Cup side in Brazil in 2019, is now on the Olyroos radar, with a Socceroos call up his ultimate ambition.

“The U-23s have qualified for the Asian Cup next June and I’d love to be a part of that,” he said. “My end goal is the Socceroos one day - but I need to prove myself first.”