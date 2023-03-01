Postecoglou says he won't be jumping at job offers after collecting his third trophy in Scotland.

The Australian manager, who steered Celtic to the Scottish Premiership last season, added a second League Cup triumph at the weekend.

Postecoglou's Celtic also hold a nine-point break over arch rivals Rangers in this season's premiership and remain in contention to win this year's Scottish Cup.

His feats with Celtic have reportedly made Postecoglou a target of English Premier League clubs including Leeds.

But the former Socceroos boos says he "couldn't be happier" at Celtic.

"When people say 'he's going to go down the road or somewhere else with the first offer he gets' - it's not how I'm wired, it's not how I think," Postecoglou said in comments reported by The Scotsman newspaper.

"For me, what it's about is just trying to leave a mark wherever I am.

"I have done that with every football club I have been at, I want to do that at this football club and that is all that consumes me.

"I don't think about the next step or I need to go somewhere else or I need to do this or I need to consider other things."

Postecoglou was aware of speculation surrounding his future.

"It's not healthy to put the blinkers up and not know what is going on," he said.

"If people are talking about my future or are interested in my future, I will sit there and listen.

"It doesn't mean I am going to jump at anything that comes my way.

"I am really passionate about what I do ... I couldn't be happier."

Postecoglou is contracted at Celtic for a third season next year.

"I am still here even though people have been getting me out the door and I think you will be surprised how long I am here," he said.

"All that I do when I am here is just be consumed by what I do and try to make this football club the best it can be and enjoy every minute of it.

"Mate, the world of management, I am too old to be kidded on by anybody - things change very quickly.

"How many managers last three years in their roles these days? You have either got to have extraordinary success or in rare circumstances a club sticks by you.

"Apart from that, everyone doesn't last that long.

"I am going into my third year next year and I am going to keep doing what I am doing and not really worry about what other people see.

"Because I'll tell you what the first thing that will be said - and one of you (journalists) will be the first ones to do it - is I am not ambitious enough because I am not moving on."