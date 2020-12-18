Central Coast have completed the signing of young Serbian attacking midfielder Stefan Jankovic from OFK Beograd.

Jankovic, 23, has spent his entire career in Serbia and will be another focal point for the Mariners attack this A-League season.

He has spent time in many of the Serbian national youth teams, and has more recently played with Mariners youngster Joey Jevtic who joined the club last season.

Speaking ahead of coming to Australia, Jankovic said he was looking forward to the new challenge.

"I am very, very excited and looking forward to joining the Central Coast Mariners," he said.

"I see it as a great opportunity and a very exciting challenge, and I am very eager to join my teammates and start training hard."

Jankovic will head to Australia soon to complete his mandatory quarantine period and join his new teammates.