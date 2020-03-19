Mombaerts will not travel with City for their coming games against Central Coast Mariners and Newcastle Jets. The 64-year-old will instead remain in Melbourne as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 - a move that he says he is taking for the sake of his family.

Former club captain Kisnorbo will instead take charge of the A-League’s second-placed side in those games.

The 38-year-old has served as an assistant coach at A-League level since the 2018/19 season. Prior to that, former Leicester City and Leeds United defender had coaching stints with the club’s academy sides and won two W-League championships, the first as an assistant and second as Head Coach, with City’s women.

“We had a training session this morning and I’m confident in our players and I’m confident in Patrick to coach the team, very confident,” Mombaerts said today.

“We are very close, and all things are prepared for the two games.

“[We] will keep in touch, maybe a few times a day."

Rostyn Griffiths and Adrian Luna will return suspension for City’s visit to Gosford, with Mombaerts indicating that all members of his squad – barring the continuing to rehabilitate pairing of Jack Hendry and Richard Windbichler – would be available for selection for the coming slate of games.

“If we compare the positions of [City and the Mariners] it seems easy, but A-League games are not easy,” said the City coach.

“The players know we have to perform to make the game easy. We have to play well. That’s why we concentrate on our game, our training. We have corrected some little things about how to perform.

“We are focused more on this, which is why I’m confident. All the time it’s difficult but we are also confident.”

However, with his club set to take on the Mariners on Friday night and then the Jets on Monday evening as part of the A-League’s effort to complete their remaining fixture as quickly as possible in the face of COVID-19, City’s gaffer admitted that he may need to rotate his squad to ensure maximal performance.