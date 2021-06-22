Lennon - who was forced to resign as Celtic boss after the club were thoroughly overtaken by Rangers last season - has given his conditional blessing to former Socceroos boss Postecoglou.

"He [Postecoglou] will want to get his own players," Lennon told TalkSport.

"Celtic need a head of recruitment to help Ange get some players in, but it’s not as bad people are making out. There is still a core of players there.

“It is a blank canvas, hopefully he can make his mark on the team. He’s got his opportunity and he will be hoping he takes it. I think [the title] will be close this season.

"First of all, they have to sort out who wants to stay – or who wants to go. Four or five want to go. They’ll want to win the league and I don’t see any reason why they can’t.

"The dream of the 10 is gone, if you want to put it that way. So, it’s a new regime, new start. Hopefully he can get his own ideas and philosophies… down quickly."

Celtic is already under media pressure to organise its transfer signings despite the club still yet to compete a friendly match.

Lennon said that he is aware of Postecoglou and that the Australian was one of many potential candidates for the role.

“I know of him. He did a fine job with Yokohama, I know he was on the club’s radar, amongst many other candidates for the job as well," he continued.

"I think they were down the line with Eddie Howe, that didn’t materialise. Ange has got his opportunity and I’m sure he’ll make the most of it.

“I don’t think anybody [understands the job] until you go in and stand on those shoes, but I wouldn’t swap my time at Celtic for anything. And I’m sure he’ll be the same.”

