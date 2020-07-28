Didulica had an illustrious career in both the NSL and Europe for Melbourne Knights, Ajax, Austria Vienna and AZ.

The Olyroo, who went on to play for Croatia at international level, was a North Geelong Warriors product who spent more than a decade playing in Europe.

But it was in 2006 in Holland when a bad concussion changed his life.

And now at the age of 42 he is still suffering from the affects of concussions that he received on the the pitch.

"I feel like I am a different person," Didulica told the FIFAPRO website.

"I have headaches every single day of my life. I struggle with sunlight, the glare is killing me. I wear sunglasses all the time. I react to noises. I get the fog and then I can’t think anymore.

"If it has been a busy day or if there have been a lot of people, then I am in bed by 8 or 9 o clock. I’m tired and drained, and I start slurring my words. I also think my brain is affected. I am not saying I was Einstein, but my results in school were good.

"Now, it is much harder for me to process information. I am still going to university to activate my brain and challenge myself, but it takes me a lot longer to process.

When he was playing Diduclia says he was never aware of the long-term health risks associated with concussion.

"There was no research out there," he said.

"You go down, no problem, you’ll recover. Now I know I am not going to recover. There is no way in the world I am mentally the same as I was in 2006. I could easily become depressed, knowing what I used to do and what I can’t do now.