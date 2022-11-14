The all-action midfielder was in a "comfort zone" at Western Sydney Wanderers before joining the Aussie invasion of the Scottish Premiership five months ago at unfashionable St Mirren.

His impact has been instant and sustained at a club sitting comfortably in mid-table despite dire predictions of a relegation battle.

Baccus, 24, has been a big part of suckering the cynics - and whilst his name was barely mentioned in Socceroos circles when he arrived in the Glashow satellite town of Paisley, that all changed fast.

He made his Socceroos debut off the bench against New Zealand in September, and has been rewarded for pushing the boundaries of his talent.

“I came over here with the Socceroos in mind as the ultimate goal but also to enjoy it and really to push myself,” Baccus told FTBL. “Was I surprised by the call up? Yes and no.

“If you’d asked me a year ago I’d have said for sure but with the form the club have been in, and the part I’ve been able to play, it’s a reward for all the hard work.

“I always had faith I could get there one day. It was always important to take that next step and show people what I can do.

“If I’d stayed with Wanderers it probably wouldn’t have happened. I don’t think I was testing myself there … so how could you push for a Socceroos spot? I was in a comfort zone and needed to make the move while I was still young enough.”

Asked what qualities he might be able to bring to the international scene with Australia beginning their Group D campaign against defending champions France on Wednesday week, Baccus replied: “I’ll bring everything I’ve been doing and more.

“I’ll bring my energy, a lot of legs and a strong mentality. I can’t wait for the experience. The coaching staff talked a lot about the energy I can bring when they called me about selection, and they said to just keep believing in myself and to build on what I’ve already achieved.

“It’s helped a lot that the team is going well, I’ve been able to feed off that. As a young kid I always wanted to play for my country and play at the highest level.”

Baccus jetted to Doha after helping Saints hold mighty Rangers to a 1-1 draw, coming off the bench late on after picking up a niggle during training during the week.

Baccus feels for teammate Ryan Strain, the inform right-back who was desperately unlucky to miss out on World Cup selection - eclipsed by Nathaniel Atkinson and Fran Karacic.

“He’s done extremely well for us this season and I’m really disappointed for him,” he added. “But I’m sure his time will come if he keeps doing what he’s doing.

“Football is about opinions ... he has to just move on and stay mentally strong and wait for other opportunities down the line.

“There are other tournaments coming up like the Asian Cup and I know he wants to be right there when the next selection process comes.

“The way he’s been playing I’m sure he might also move on to bigger things at club level at some stage.”