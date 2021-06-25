The Japanese international started 17 games last season and made 19 total appearances.

"The last six months have gone by in an instant," he said. "There were some difficulties, but I spent my days productively and my family was also happy.

"I love Perth Glory, the people at the club and the fans and I would like to achieve great results with them.

"I want to become a champion, that's all and I will get MGP next season!"

Glory Head Coach Richard Garcia felt that Ota coped well with the COVID-19-related challenges he and the club faced last term and believes he will be an integral part of the squad once again in 2021/22.

"It was a difficult season for a foreigner to come into the A-League with such a hard schedule," he said.

"It’s always difficult bringing your family and moving your whole life to a different country with a different culture and Kosuke dealt with all of that very well.

"Next year he’ll know what to expect and I’m sure he’ll be bigger and better and stronger."

Glory CEO Tony Pignata is equally pleased that the man with over 300 J-League appearances to his name has pledged his future to the club.

"Kosuke made a major contribution on the field last season and also impressed everyone with his approach and attitude off it," he said.

"His class and pedigree is clear to see and I’m sure our Members and fans are looking forward to seeing him in action again next term and beyond."

The club says that further signing and re-signing announcements are expected in the very near future.