Ibini was set to join the Persian Gulf Pro League side after leaving Korean outfit Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

But the one-year deal has been scuppered after the forward failed his medical test because of an ankle problem.

Ibini posted on Instagram: "Dear Estaghlel fans, I would like to thank you all so much for such a warm welcome I’m not injured but unfortunately for whatever reason there was an issue with my medical test.

"Yes I have had ankle surgery previously in 2015 but worked my way back from those extremely difficult circumstances to be where I’m at today and have played for 3 different teams since then.

"Never have I failed a previous medical test since then but must accept the decision, so with great sadness I won’t be able to play and experience how great the fans and club is but this is life and football sometimes.

"I want to wish you all the best for the future and truly thank you all again for the warmth and kindness I received."

The 27-year-old, who has played twice for the Socceroos, has had spells in North America, the Middle East and Asia since departing the A-League three years ago.