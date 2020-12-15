James Troisi's departure from Adelaide United proved doubly disappointing for the A-League club, with the former Socceroo joining Western Sydney just months after the Wanderers apparently agreed not to pursue him.

Adelaide reluctantly released Troisi from the remainder of his contract on Monday two weeks out from the start of their A-League campaign before Western Sydney confirmed his signing on a two-season deal on Tuesday.

Shortly before the Wanderers' announcement, Reds football director Bruce Djite said he would be disappointed if Troisi landed at Western Sydney, given Adelaide had previously rejected their enquiries about the midfielder.

"I'd be extremely disappointed if it is Western Sydney because they enquired about James a couple of months ago and we wrote back to them that he's a required player and we'd appreciate if they did not approach the player," Djite said.

"They subsequently agreed to that and thanked us for the feedback."

Djite said Adelaide gave Troisi permission to speak to other clubs in September, as they needed to clear some big salaries from their books.

But after selling several players including Riley McGree, Paul Izzo and Nikola Mileusnic, Adelaide "shored up" their finances and made it clear to Troisi in October he was considered a required player.

Djite said the situation underlined the need for a domestic transfer system, something previously flagged by FFA chief executive James Johnson.

"The older players get, the cheaper they get and it's impossible to get a transfer fee within the A-League," he said.

"That's something that I know Football Federation Australia is looking at, implementing some sort of domestic transfer system.

"That would have been beneficial I think in this circumstance and something that needs to come in.

"But at this point in time, unless they're going overseas, it's impossible to get any fees."

Troisi joined Adelaide on a two-year deal last October and made 13 A-League appearances for the Reds last season.

However, he didn't feature when the league resumed after the coronavirus break due to knee surgery.