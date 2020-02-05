Ikonomidis will miss up to 12 months of action after scans confirmed he has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury just 15 minutes after entering the field in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Melbourne Victory, with his left knee buckling after passing the ball.

It was his first game back since injuring the same knee on January 11 when he copped a dangerous tackle from Adelaide's Michael Jakobsen.

Ikonomidis' left knee was already strapped when he was brought on in the second half against Victory last weekend, but Popovic said the two knee injuries weren't related.

"No, they were two different injuries," Popovic said.

"If you look at half the players out there (at training today), they've probably got strapping."

Ikonomidis starred for Glory last season and established himself within the Socceroos' set-up.

Popovic said the club would do everything it can to support Ikonomidis.

"It's devastating news for Chris," he said.

"I've spoken to him and it was very raw the first 24-odd hours. There's a lot of anger involved.

"But already today and yesterday there's a difference in his tone of voice. He's a great young talent, so he's already thinking, 'When I come back I'll do this and that'.

"I was pleased to hear that. It's a long road ahead, but his mind is already turning in the right direction."

Glory's eight-match unbeaten run will be put to the test when they take on fourth-placed Wellington at HBF Park on Friday night.

Perth skipper Diego Castro is no guarantee to return while he recovers from a recent knock, while Juande (groin) will miss another week.

But defender Osama Malik is available for selection after recovering from a hamstring tear and a series of subsequent niggles that followed.

Wellington have won four of their past five matches, and welcome back midfielder Matti Steinmann (suspension) and Reno Piscopo (Olyroos duty).

Meanwhile, Glory are in talks with Football Federation Australia about shifting their final-round game against Central Coast forward by one or two days.

The game is currently scheduled for Sunday, April 26 in Perth.

But with Glory's Asian Champions League fixture against Shanghai Shenhua now moved to April 28 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, it means Perth will play two games in three days unless the Mariners fixture is changed.

"I'm sure if there is a window of opportunity to help the clubs, and I'm sure they (FFA) will," Popovic said.