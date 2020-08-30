The 29 year old former A-League star shocked the football world with a surprise move from his EPL side Brighton to immediately join Shanghai SIPG FC in the Chinese Super League.

Mooy only just signed for the Seagulls in January when his loan move from Huddersfield was made permanent.

But in the off-season, Brighton snapped up former Liverpool and Southampton star Adam Lallana to challenge Mooy for his starting spot.

And in the last few weeks, Shanghai stepped in with a £4m bid for Mooy, matching a release clause in the Socceroo midfielder's contract.

With a reported £60,000 a week deal on the table, Mooy - 30 next month - chose to make the shock switch to Asia.

But he will be leaving behind his Scots-born wife Nicola - whom he married in Glasgow three years ago - and his two young children Skye, 5, and Max, 2, in the UK.

The couple first met in Scotland nine years ago when Mooy was a youngster starting out in his career with St Mirren in Paisley and she flew to Sydney with him when he signed for Western Sydney Wanderers.

As the Shangahi deal was being hammered out earlier this month, the couple took a last chance for a quick romantic break alone and flew to Paris while Nicola's parents looked after the kids.

But with the news of the move breaking yesterday, Nicola took to Instagram to send her love to her husband as he flew off to his new life in China without his family.

On a pic of Aaron, she added: "I always try to make the most of the time I have with the people I love. It’s not been easy the past few weeks.

"Our lives have been totally flipped on their heads.

"Every plan was thrown out the window and now I’m doing the best to get used to my new normal of parenting on my own (thank you to my mum for helping me).

"It’s not always easy being married to a footballer because football becomes their life but it’s the life I’ve chosen because I love Aaron/.

"I wish my husband the best of luck in China and I’ll see you when I see you 🤍♾ @aaronmooy."

Mooy's new club is currently top of one half of the Chinese Super League, split into two divisions as a result of coronavirus shutdown earlier this year.

Shanghai are on a seven game unbeaten streak since the restart, and feature Brazil stars Hulk and Oscar in the line-up.