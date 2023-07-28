Whether Joeys skipper Anthony Pavlesic can go on to rival - or even surpass - Langerak’s feats as the years unfold at perennial Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich remains in the ether.

But there’s a quiet confidence about the ex-Central Coast Mariners youngster, allied to the accolades of those who have worked with him, which breeds belief that he might follow Langerak, formerly of Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart, by making his mark in one of Europe’s paramount leagues.

Having impressed during a two-week trial back in February, Pavlesic - who skippered Australia’s U-17s at last month’s Asian Cup in Thailand - landed a three-year deal, despite having never played an A-League minute for the Mariners.

The 1.9m gloveman has been in Germany for over two weeks, settling into an environment where he will be tested to the limit of his potential.

But, amid gratitude for the opportunity to join the club’s youth ranks, resides a belief he can thrive in elite company.

“When I first went for the trial I had a good feeling straight away,” explained Pavlesic, who joined Bayern for an undisclosed fee.

“All the feedback was very positive and I sort of had a feeling it might lead to something because I was performing well in comparison to the keepers they already had there, who are at a very good level. So I was pretty confident.

“It’s a massive opportunity I’ve been given - and one I’m really grateful for. Both my goalkeepers' coaches have Bundesliga experience, so I’ll be learning from the best.

“It’s a massive dream of mine to play in the Bundesliga one day and I’ve always looked at Bayern as one of the top clubs in the world growing up.

“I’ve got the pathway now going through the academy and who knows where it might lead, starting off with the U-19s.”

There was also interest from Bayer Leverkusen and Dutch giants Ajax, but when Bayern - who have just clinched an 11th straight title - make an offer, it concentrates the mind.

“I can’t think of a better place to be and I’m really happy how things have worked out,” added Pavlesic, who also holds Croatian citizenship.

Whilst Aussie born and bred, he’s also open to playing for the land of his heritage should an offer be forthcoming.

“I haven’t been approached by Croatia, but I’m eligible and if they were to make contact it’s certainly an option,” he added.

“We’ll see what happens. Now I’m at Bayern maybe something will come up. My time with the Joeys is over and it’s a matter of waiting to see what might happen with the Young Socceroos.

“Right now I’m just leaving all my options open on that front.”

Pavlesic is more excited than daunted by what lies ahead at a club known for fast-tracking gifted prospects.

“I’m pretty confident in my own ability, as a keeper you need that as part of your game,” he said. “It’s part of my personality - it’s not an easy position, especially mentally and that’s where you need to be strong.

“As a keeper I’m a bit of an all rounder - I don’t think I have any major faults in my game. I like to think I’m good with my feet for someone of my height, and I think my distribution is pretty good. On crosses, I like to dominate the box.

“They’re both parts of the game I like. I was a keeper pretty much from the age of 11 onwards. Before that at Sydney United I also played as outfield player. But then I joined Western Sydney Wanderers as purely keeper.”