Gosford-born Redmayne has enjoyed a fantastic rise since joining the Sky Blues in 2017 from Western Sydney.

The keeper was won two premierships, two championships and an FFA Cup in his time with Sydney FC.

He has also earned two Socceroo caps in that period, and against the Mariners in December celebrated his 150th A-League appearance for the Sky Blues.

Redmayne describes Sydney FC as being similar to a family.

"It’s probably hard to put it down to one thing… it’s probably family to me," he told FTBL.

"You feel comfortable around your family, you feel yourself around your family and I think that’s something that I feel at Sydney FC that I’m just able to be myself and do my own thing.

"You’ve got the support around you to do that. The support and the confidence that whatever I do on the pitch is dully supported throughout the whole staff and playing group."

After reaching 150, the 32-year-old admits now hitting 200 games for the club is an achievable target.

"Going equal with appearances with my idol Clint Bolton for Sydney FC is a special moment and one I’ll look back on at the end of my career," he said.

"To play as many games as my idol for Sydney FC is something very special to me.

"Goalkeepers can play for a long time. If I look after my body right then I don’t see why not."

After defeating Macarthur FC, Sydney FC resume their A-League season on January 7 against Western United.

Redmayne is expecting a difficult encounter.

"They’re another tough outfit," he said.

"They’ve recruited well, they’ve had a lot of changes in the off-season. They’re a bit similar to Macrthur, they’ve had a good run of results and they’ve been defensively very strong.

"It’s another tough challenge for us, but when the going gets tough we like to think we get going. I’m really looking forward to the prospect of another tough battle."