Ogle, originally from Wollongong, joined Pools in the off-season after a decade at Accrington Stanley.

The defender has made 10 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign, notching one assist.

Hartlepool currently sit seventh on the table, in the playoffs places, with seven wins, two draws and five defeats.

Ogle is enjoying his new surroundings in Durham.

“I’m loving life up here,” he told FTBL.

"I spent 10 years at Accrington and can’t thank them enough for what they gave me, from my first-team debut to then a few years as a pro, but it definitely was time for change of scenery and a change of pace.

“I’ve moved up here full-time into a house with a couple of my teammates, which has definitely helped me settle in a lot quicker making the move very comfortable.

"The club is fantastic, the fans, the backroom staff and all the coaches have made me feel so welcome since I’ve been here and as a player you couldn’t ask for anything else.

“I played against Hartlepool towards the back end of last season so I knew what their style of play was like, so when I was contacted by one of the coaches it was a no-brainer to sign with them, especially with the chance of playing in the Football League.”

Ogle left NSW as an 11-year-old and came through Accrington’s youth teams.

He made his professional debut in 2016 as a teenager and has spent time on loan in the lower leagues with the likes of Southport, Ramsbottom United, Wealdstone, AFC Flyde and Altrincham.

Now 22, the right back is out to push on with his new club.

“I am happy with the way I’m playing but there’s always room for improvement,” he said.

“A lot of my appearances this season have been off the bench but it’s still valuable minutes in the Football League and that’s what I need at the moment to help me develop my game.”

Hartlepool were only promoted back into League Two earlier this year after four years in the National League.

But the Monkey Hangers have made a solid start to life back in the pro ranks and are targeting a potential return to League One for the first time since 2013.

“I feel like we have had a good start to the season, especially when it comes to playing at Victoria Park.

“It’s a very tough place to come and play and that’s also down to the fans – they are amazing – but we now need to take them performances on the road with us.

“As a player your goal is always to get promoted. That’s a given. We all want to win every game and that’s definitely the atmosphere around the club at the minute especially with the start we have had.

“If we can continue this form then there’s no doubt we can be up the top end of the table competing in the playoffs.”