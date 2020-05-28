Former Rangers star Gordon Smith has questioned whether Lyndon Dykes would be the right signing for the Scottish club.
Rangers been linked with a potential move for Livingston's Aussie forward.
Dykes has scored 12 goals and notched 12 assists in 33 matches this season.
The 24-year-old has spent the past four years playing in Scotland after leaving the Gold Coast.
"I’m not quite sure about Dykes," Smith told sportslens.com.
"I know a lot of people think that Rangers could do with a big striker there – somebody they can knock the ball into and can win headers and stuff like that.
"But I just haven’t seen enough consistency from him in games I’ve watched, to be honest."
English Championshop club Stoke City have also been linked to Dykes.
The striker has been courted by both the Socceroos and the Scottish national team.
