Central Coast Mariners owner Richard Peil says he’s “shattered” after losing his battle to persuade sought-after ‘keeper Mark Birighitti to snub Scottish Premiership side Dundee United and remain in the A-League.

Peil finally granted Birighitti’s wish to join the Scottish Premiership outfit overnight after an “emotional” Birighitti pleaded for a contract release and a six-figure fee was agreed between the two clubs.

It was widely reported in Scotland earlier this week that Birighitti, 31, was set to become the latest In a wave of Aussies to head to head to the land of bagpipes and kilts. But Peil pulled out all the stops to keep the two-time A-League goalkeeper of the year in Gosford.

“I am shattered. Mark and I became friends after being introduced by mutual friend Lawrie McKinna (the ex-Mariners boss) long before I decided to invest in the Mariners,” Peil told FTBL.

“In fact Mark is one of the reasons I ultimately decided to invest and only six weeks ago we were talking about a long extension to his contract.

“Monty (coach Nick Montgomery) and I sat with him yesterday and tried everything to convince him to stay, but when he became emotional I realised this is a move largely motivated around his wife being closer to her family (in Scotland), and the right thing was to allow it to happen, especially as Dundee have matched our asking price.

“Mark’s emotion was a lot about how he loves this club and the Coast but that the move to Scotland was important to him also.

But I’m still shattered.”

Birighitti replaces Benji Siegrist between the sticks following his move to Celtic and will link immediately with the Tangerines as they embark on their Europa Conference League campaign, pending UK immigration clearance.

It’s understood ex-Mariners midfielder Ollie Bozanic was heavily involved in recommending Birighitti to the Tannadice Park-based club through a close friend he has on their coaching staff.

The Mariners will make an official statement once the paperwork is concluded, as Birighitti embarks on his third European adventure after previous stints with Swansea and NAC Breda in the Netherlands.

