There has been nearly daily press across the football back pages speculating on Wright's future, with the defender's looming deal with Sunderland hugely hyped.

Given Sunderland's precarious situation and the defender's injury history, it's perhaps a little surprising.

However, while fit, the former Bristol City captain has clearly left an undimmable mark on the English leagues and has been widely reported as one of the more attractive free agents on offer for several teams this season.

While the Tyne and Wear publications are reporting the Black Cats transfer as if it's a done deal, speaking to the BBC, Wright admitted he's uncertain where his future lies.

“No news from myself at the moment,” he admitted.

“I’m a free agent, which is the first time for me in my football career over in England. It feels a bit weird and I’m definitely missing that hunger and that winning feeling you get day in, day out at training and in games.

“I’m hoping something is sorted fairly soon, but as of now there is nothing sorted.