Wright picked up an ankle injury in mid-February and was set to be out for eight to 12 weeks.

But the defender says he is healing well and with the season likely to be extended because of the global health pandemic, he is confident of a quick return.

"The recovery is going well,” the Socceroo told the club website.

"The rehab is going on time and to plan.

"Obviously I'm doing all my rehab from home at the moment in what are tough times and circumstances for everyone, but it's all going well and I'm not too far away from full fitness.