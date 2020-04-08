Bailey Wright could play for Sunderland again this season with his recovery on track from an ankle injury.
Wright picked up an ankle injury in mid-February and was set to be out for eight to 12 weeks.
But the defender says he is healing well and with the season likely to be extended because of the global health pandemic, he is confident of a quick return.
"The recovery is going well,” the Socceroo told the club website.
"The rehab is going on time and to plan.
"Obviously I'm doing all my rehab from home at the moment in what are tough times and circumstances for everyone, but it's all going well and I'm not too far away from full fitness.
“I'm working hard every day and I'm not too far off.”
Wright is on loan at Sunderland from Championship club Bristol City.His contract finishes at the end of June, but both the centre back and Black Cats manager Phil Parkinson have said publicily that they hope to extend the arrangement.
