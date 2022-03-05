Injury-hit Newcastle have to pick themselves up for one last effort as an A-League Women's campaign to forget nears the final hurdle.

The Jets could only name two outfield players on the substitutes' bench for Friday's home match against Brisbane, a game the Roar won 5-1 with former Jet Larissa Crummer notching a hat-trick.

Taren King, Gema Simon, Jemma House and Sunny Franco are among those unavailable to Jets coach Ash Wilson and it showed as the Roar secured back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Goalscorer Lauren Allan said the lack of players was being felt and would be challenging again when the eighth-placed Jets wrap up their season in an away fixture against the Roar on Monday.

"We got a lot of injuries kind of one after the other in that short period where we had a lot of games and it's quite hard when you have only two field players on the bench, you can't really get those fresh legs, especially up front," Allan told Paramount+.

"A lot of us had to play 90 minutes and again we'll probably play 90 minutes again on Monday.

"It's quite hard."

While his team has responded fantastically to an 8-2 hiding at the hands of Adelaide United earlier this month with consecutive wins to move into sixth spot on the ladder, Roar coach Garrath McPherson is expecting a Jets team set on revenge when the two teams meet at Perry Park in Brisbane.

Friday's match marked a celebration by the Jets for Cass Davis as she extended her record for consecutive appearances to 110 games, and McPherson is hoping turn Monday's game into a similarly memorable occasion in tribute to those affected by flooding in south-east Queensland and northern NSW earlier this week.

"It was nice to come down here and celebrate with Cass Davis and her amazing achievement," McPherson said.

"We'll come up on Monday and we're going to dedicate that game to everyone in south-east Queensland and northern NSW and the things that have been happening up there in the last week."