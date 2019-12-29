Inman's late wonder goal yesterday rescued a point for Brisbane in their 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

The result means the Roar remain second from bottom in the A-League with just two wins from 10 rounds.

Brisbane had more possession, shots and corners than the Jets, but needed Inman's 87th minute strike to salvage a draw.

But the midfielder is adamant once his side get their finishing sorted, they can cause some real damage to the rest of the competition.

"The way we’re playing is fine, it’s just that final thing," the 28-year-old told FTBL.

"We’re just missing it. But once that happens we’ll be a real danger to the A-League. We set our standards high.

"It’s good to get a point but it’s also frustrating because at the end of the day I thought we were dominant from the first minute really.

"Then we found ourselves one goal behind, but to get the point… three points is better. But we build on it and go into the Western Sydney game."

Inman came off the bench in the 64th minute with the Roar a goal behind.

His strike, a stunning turn and finish past Jets keeper Glen Moss, was his first in the A-League.

"I guess it deserved a bit of a luck," the former Crewe Alexandra and Rochdale number 10 said.

"Hopefully I can start scoring a few more. It’s my first goal in the A-League so obviously it’s a proud moment for me and my family. But it would have been good to come away with the three points, but a point’s a point."

Inman was born in Australia and grew up in Adelaide, before heading overseas as a 14-year-old to join Newcastle United.

The attacker spent more than a decade playing in the UK before returning to Australia this year to sign for Brisbane.

Inman admits he is enjoying his new surroundings.

"It’s a different type of game, it’s more tactical," he said.

"But I’m enjoying it. I think the boys, we’re still a new team. We’re still gelling but we’re looking forward to the challenge and pushing up the table."