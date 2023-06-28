Scott Guyett, the Eagles’ head of sports science for over a decade, forged a lasting bond with Jedinak, 38, during their time together at Selhurst Park.

And he believes Ange Postecoglou has made an inspired move in poaching Jedinak from Aston Villa, where he was in charge of the club’s incoming and outgoing loan players after pulling up stumps on a distinguished 16-year professional career in 2020.

The pair both acquired their FIFA pro coaching licenses through the Welsh FA, with Guyett, 47, revealing that had Spurs not moved swiftly to tempt Postecoglou away from Celtic, Palace would have made an official approach for ex-Socceroos coach.

Having missed their prime target, Palace earlier this week reappointed Roy Hodgson for another season, whilst Postecoglou began his off-field rebuild in north London by bringing on board Jedinak, the heartbeat of the Socceroos team under his watch.

Coming off a two-year stint as Brisbane Roar’s assistant coach, Guyett told FTBL: “I’m really pleased for Mile. There were rumours of Ange going to Palace, before Tottenham made their move, and of him taking Mile with him.

“But the way things have worked out it’s a great opportunity for Mile in north London. We both did our pro licences at Welsh FA, as did Tim Cahill, and Mile has been doing a good solid job at Villa to this point.

“He’s also worked with Villa’s younger players, and he’s a guy who commands instant respect.

“He’s a born leader and I think he’ll do really well at Tottenham working with Ange, who wins things wherever he goes.

“It’s really an incredible opportunity for Mile - it’s something he’s been working towards.

“Spurs have one of best training grounds and stadiums in the world, and I know this chance will mean so much to him.

“Players gravitate towards those that have played the game and Mile’s reputation will proceed him. He’ll be dealing with huge names like Harry Kane, assuming he stays, and that won’t faze him at all.

“There’s an understanding there between players and ex-players from both angles, and that really helps.”

Postecoglou has a reputation for offering a helping hand to up and coming Aussie coaches - the most recent example being Harry Kewell at Parkhead - and he has been monitoring Jedinak’s post-playing exploits for some time.

“Ange will know what Mile’s all about from their time together with the Socceroos also and he’ll know all about his leadership qualities and his dedication and professionalism,” added Guyett.

“You need people around you that you can trust and Ange will be able to rely on Mile. For me, the whole scenario makes complete sense.

“Mile has been planning for a long time to follow the coaching path, and was working on his badges when he was still playing.

“For him it’s been a natural progression and I think we’ll see him grow and flourish at a huge club.

“I think Ange is very smart in the way he always assembles the right back room staff wherever he goes - and I have this feeling both he and Mile will perhaps surprise a few people and do exceptionally well at a club with big expectations.”