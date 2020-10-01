Adelaide announced the transfer after Xanthi assistant coach Zeljko Kalac had publicly revealed the club's failed attempts to sign Izzo.

The 25-year-old made 99 appearances for Adelaide across two stints and recorded 26 clean sheets, also won three FFA Cups in 2014, 2018 and 2019 during his time at Hindmarsh.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Adelaide United for the way they’ve treated me over the last three years and for allowing me to make the move overseas,” Izzo said.



“Having the opportunity to represent my hometown team on a consistent basis, while winning silverware is something that I’ll forever be thankful for.



“I’d also like to thank Reds fans for their unwavering support and passion, those memories will stick with me for the rest of my footballing journey.



“Leaving family and friends behind definitely made it a difficult decision, but I feel like I’m ready to further challenge myself and take the next step overseas.”

Club Director of Football, Bruce Djite, said: “It is always hard to see the best talent leave the Club and in our opinion, Paul is the most talented goalkeeper in Australia.



“Paul has had over three successful years here as our number one goalkeeper and has been an instrumental member of the team.



“However, as a Club we believe in fostering talent and subsequently supporting those who wish to pursue careers abroad and Paul is no exception.



“We wish Paul all the best for his future and thank him for his tremendous service and time with the Club.”



Adelaide United Goalkeeping Coach, Eugene Galekovic, added: “I’ve had the pleasure of seeing Paul train and develop into one of the best goalkeepers in Australia, first as a teammate, from afar and most recently as his coach.



“It’s sad to see him go, but he is really determined to test himself in Europe and he believes now is the right time in his career to make that move.”