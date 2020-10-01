Keogh, who has made more than 120 A-League appearances for Glory and scored more than 50 goals, had left Glory for spells in Saudi Arabia and India.

But after gaining Australian citizenship, Keogh was free to return to Perth during the COVID shutdown and, according to Perth owner Tony Sage, has approached the club to enquire about once again pulling on the purple next season.

"Andy Keogh is back in town and has approached the club to see if there are any positions available," Sage told Perth radio show Let's Talk Football.

"That would be great for a lot of the fans. He's fit and healthy and has an Australian citizenship."

Perth's recent transfer breakdown of Andrew Nabbout due to border closures, as well as the departure of Joel Chianese to India, have left holes in the Glory attacking set-up.

Sage also said that Diego Castro appears likely to stay with the team, while Melbourne Victory reportedly continue to monitor the potential availability of Glory striker Bruno Fornaroli.

"Diego Castro is a club champion," he continued. "I get on extremely will with him. I don't think he wants to go home, I think he wants to stay. It's just a matter of numbers and I hope to have that agreement announced this week with him."