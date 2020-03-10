The Socceroo's club has lost their last 11 games in a row and are in danger of relegation.

Hull were thrashed 5-1 by Stoke City on the weeked and Irvine admits to lose in that manner was "devastating".

"Dwelling on it will do nothing though," he told the club website.

"Analysing and learning from it is the biggest thing we can do to have a positive effect on the future. Obviously, no-one is happy with the situation we find ourselves in right now. Everyone here is trying to pull together to get ourselves out of it.

"Every player needs to look at themselves and see where they can improve and what they can do better to help the team move forward and then bring it together as a group. We understand that it’s going to take every single player and every member of staff to get us out of this.

"There are no free rides here. Every single player has to up their levels – on and off the field. Our fate is still very much in our own hands and in our control, but we know we have to improve and find a way to change our fortunes.

"We’re the only ones that can do it. We’ve got games left to put things right and that is what have to do.”

The Tigers face Charlton Athletic next and Irvine knows how important the match is.

"We’re back on home soil next weekend and we know we need a result,” the midfielder said.

"We need to regroup and get ready for what is a massive game against Charlton. It’s obviously not good when you haven’t won a game since New Year’s Day but we can’t feel sorry ourselves.

"We can’t let our heads drop. We need to stand up and be counted. We need to be brave with and without the ball. That’s the only way we’re going to find a way to win games. There are plenty of games left – but we just have to focus on winning the next one.

"For sure, every game remaining is now a cup final for us, but we don’t need to start counting out how many points we need to pick up. We just have to take it game-by-game. It’s Charlton up next and that is where all of our focus lies."