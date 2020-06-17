Irvine is off-contract at the Tigers and is set to leave the club at the end of June.

The Socceroo midfielder and the English Championship club had been in talks over a deal to finish the 2019/2020 campaign, but no agreement has been reached.

Hull have confirmed Irvine's exit on their website.

"It’s always a tough decision to let lads go who have helped the club on and off the field but all the decisions are made in the best interests of the football club," Tigers manager Grant McCann said in a statement.

"I would like to take this opportunity thank all the players who will be leaving us for the contributions they have made to Hull City and we wish them all the best for the future.

"Ultimately, at this stage of the season, we only want players that are fully committed to the club’s cause and our focus is firmly on working with the group that remains ahead of the last nine games."

Hull are set to resume their season this weekend against Charlton Athletic.

Irvine joined the club in 2017 from Burton Albion.

The 27-year-old has made 107 appearances and scored 10 goals for the east Yorkshire outfit, and spent time captaining the Tigers.