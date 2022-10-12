Ben Halloran has snatched a 1-1 draw at the death in Adelaide United's opening A-League Men clash against 10-man Wellington Phoenix.

In the second half, United coach Carl Veart threw on Socceroos hopeful Goodwin, and another eye-catching debutant: Musa Toure.

Toure, 16, is the the younger brother of Olyroos forward Al Hassan Toure, 22, and Mohamed Toure, 18, who swapped the Reds for a stint in France in the off-season.

"Still very young, still very raw ... but he's exciting. He has something and we'll just drip feed him in and give him little bits of opportunity here and there," Veart said.

Just seconds after Toure's arrival, Wellington went ahead, before Goodwin and Halloran combined to spare the Reds' blushes in front of a crowd of 8325.

Veart said he was happy with how United started but was frustrated to see his side go into their shell with a man advantage.

"They became a little bit more desperate than what we were and you know caused us more trouble when they had the 10," he said.

"We just couldn't move the ball quick enough. Just too slow and played too much in front of them."

Talay started all six of his off-season signings, including Steven Ugarkovic and Polish striker Oscar Zawada, who showed flashes of excitement before being withdrawn for Waine.

Clayton Lewis also came off the bench after a hamstring injury plagued his off-season, with Sam Sutton missing the match with a hamstring niggle.

Ufuk Talay's side looked on for a smash-and-grab victory at Sky Stadium on Sunday, recovering from Yan Sasse's record-setting red card to score first through Ben Waine.

The Nix toiled with 10 men for almost an hour before substitute Waine, a Wellingtonian, opened the scoring with his first Sky Stadium goal in the 75th minute.

The 21-year-old seized on a loose ball in the box after Joe Gauci spilled returning forward Kosta Barbarouses' shot.

As if embarrassed to trail an outnumbered side, the Reds lifted, and their pressure finally told in the 93rd minute when Halloran sidefooted Craig Goodwin's corner past Oli Sail to split the points.

The biggest talking point of a lifeless opening half came when Yan Sasse - who was off the pace while on the field - misjudged a high ball and was sent off.

The Brazilian spent just 25 minutes on the pitch - the quickest dismissal of any debutant in Australian national league history - for his reckless lunge on Javi Lopez.

The 25-year-old attempted to win the ball with his outstretched left foot, but in doing so lost control of his right leg, which flew into Lopez at pace.

Referee Ben Abraham wasted no time whipping out his red card for the dangerous tackle, much to Talay's fury on the touchline.

"The call was a little bit too trigger-happy to pull out straight away," Talay said.

"We're not always going to agree with what the decisions are on the park. They saw it a different way ... we just move on."