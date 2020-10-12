Just three months and five games after he was appointed, former Socceroo Jean-Paul de Marigny has become the eighth full-time A-League coach to exit his role in 2020.

The Western Sydney Wanderers announced in a 42-word statement on Monday de Marigny had departed the club, effective immediately.

No reason was given for the sudden dismissal of a coach who had only been at the helm full-time since mid-July, just days before the team's players were set to begin pre-season training for the 2020/21 campaign.

Concerns over recruitment, the hiring of support staff and personal differences are understood to be among the motivations for the decision.

Wanderers chief executive John Tsatsimas said an announcement on de Marigny's replacement would be made within days.

"There will be some expected changes happening at the club in the coming days," Tsatsimas said.

"It is very important that we undergo these to ensure that we have a successful 2020/21 season and return back to where we belong."

The 56-year-old took over as interim coach in January after ex-German international Markus Babbel was sacked and was appointed in July as the club's full-time coach until the end of 2020-21.

He took charge for just five matches as full-time coach, winning two as the Wanderers finished ninth in the 2019-20 season - their third campaign without a finals appearance.

De Marigny joins a list of A-League coaching departures including Babbel, Robbie Fowler, Erick Mombaerts, Gertjan Verbeek, Marco Kurz, Ernie Merrick and Tony Popovic since January.

The global COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the exits of foreign coaches Fowler, Mombaerts and Verbeek from Brisbane, Melbourne City and Adelaide respectively.

Popovic quit Perth Glory to move to Greek club Xanthi at the end of the season while Kurz (Melbourne Victory), Merrick (Newcastle) and Babbel were all sacked.

That attrition means Steve Corica at Sydney FC is the only coach at the 11 clubs who competed in the 2019/20 season who was at the helm before March 2019.

Ex-Wanderers assistant Hayden Foxe and current backroom staff member Patrick Zwaanswijk have been linked to the position.