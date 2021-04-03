Macarthur coach Ante Milicic was keen to praise Matt Derbyshire's defensive qualities, as well as his attacking ones, after a double from the English striker propelled the Bulls to a 2-0 home win over Perth Glory.

Derbyshire's first-half goals, which lifted the Bulls to second on the ladder, enabled Macarthur to bring up a third successive win for the first time in their history and move two places up the table.

The striker skilfully rounded off a flowing 10th-minute team move to put the Bulls 1-0 ahead, and then converted a penalty after Perth debutant Sebastian Langkamp tripped Markel Susaeta.

Derbyshire moved to outright second in the Golden Boot race, having scored 10 of the Bulls' 19 goals so far.

Macarthur dominated this first A-League game between the two clubs, enjoying the lion's share of possession and chances in one of their most complete performances of the season.

"I was really pleased with the way we defended and it starts with Matty Derbyshire," Macarthur coach Ante Milicic said.

"People look at his goals tonight, but he's come here and his work rate is excellent and what he brings to the team off the ball and he starts the press for us.

"It was a good collective effort from everyone tonight."

Eighth-placed Perth remain two points off sixth spot, but have won just one of their last seven games.

Macarthur had 10 attempts to Perth's one in the first half, with Glory struggling to deliver penetrating balls into the penalty area.

"We lacked discipline at times and that gave them the opening to actually go and get the goals," Perth coach Richard Garcia said

Derbyshire's first goal came when he flicked the ball home from close range after Ivan Franjic headed down a cross from Tommy Oar.

He confidently put away his second from the penalty spot, though Perth clearly felt Susaeta had initiated contact and a spot kick should not have been awarded.

"He (defender Langkamp) felt it was soft and he pulled out," Garcia said.

"We complain on the sideline we don't get anything, you complain here (in the post-match media conference), we don't get anything.

"So there's no point making a comment because they are going to keep the same mistakes, whether it be through VAR, whether it be through human error."

Macarthur carved out most of the good second-half opportunities.

Loic Puyo blazed a shot over the bar, Franjic had a header cleared off the line by Darryl Lachman and Etxebarria shot straight at Glory goalkeeper Liam Reddy.

Substitute Carlo Armiento added some life to Perth's attack and had one fierce shot stopped by Bulls' goalkeeper Adam Federici.