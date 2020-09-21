Oldham have yet to claim a point in League Two this season, with two losses sandwiched between a 1-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup.

Kewell hinted that he will make changes to his side after the poor display.

"It was terrible, it wasn’t a performance I have seen from the team throughout the time I have been here," he told reporters.

"It was a performance I can’t even defend. I felt that Stevenage just wanted it more in the second half. They stepped up and we had no answer to it.

"The players need to realise you just have got to be hard, strong, hard-working and have that willingness just to beat your own man and especially in the second half, we just weren’t there.

"There is no point everyone going in there screaming at each other, I don’t get that because you have had 90 minutes to go out there and prove why you should be starting.

"Some of them may be feel they have been gifted a start which is not true because I have other players willing to run a little harder and faster and it will be a shock for them."

After two rounds the Latics sit in 22nd spot in the 24-team competition.