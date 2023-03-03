The 20-year-old winger’s 12-minute dalliance against Pep Guardiola’s thoroughbreds provided a taste of life at the top table - and whet the appetite for more.

Even the 3-0 scoreline in favour of the Premier League powerhouse couldn’t dampen the post-match mood of the kid from Sydney’s west, whose brother Tyrese is on Fulham’s books and is already a fringe Socceroo.

“They had pretty much a full strength team, apart from Erling Haaland and Kyle Walker, and it felt unreal to be out there,” Francois told FTBL.

“It was really a dream come true, everything you think about as a kid. The noise was so loud (at Ashton Gate), the atmosphere was popping. It was an amazing experience.

“We were just pressing - I came on up top and just chased down everything. It’s hard though because they know how to kill games off.

“They’re one of best teams in the world right now - but we went into the game thinking we could win and didn't show them any more respect than they already had.

“We showed heart and character and didn’t make it easy for them. It was only 1-0 at half time and then they got the two later in the game. It wasn’t easy for them.”

Francois made his senior debut in the previous round as an 85th minute substitute in the 3-0 win over fellow Championship side West Bromwich Albion, with Tom Rogic lining up with the opposition.

“Having just returned from the injuries, it was amazing to be involved and it makes you hungry for more,” added Francois.

“I had a tough run. At first I fractured my back, then in preseason I tore my quad, and then it was my ankle that went in the first session back from that.

“I was training with the first team pre-season and so all the injuries were bad timing but I’m getting my chance now.

“The aim now is get some minutes in the Championship. The gaffer (Nigel Pearson) has been really good, just easing me back into things.

“Obviously it’s been hard seeing other players go ahead of you, and you’re in the gym and can’t do anything about it.

“But I’ve stayed focused, and worked hard, knowing my time would eventually come. The club have a great youth pathway, and a great setup, and we’re heading in the right direction.”

The Robins sit 13th on the ladder - 10 points off the playoffs - but are on an 11-game unbeaten league run.

Francois wants to be a part of a late surge towards the top six, explaining: “I’m not yet where I want to be yet.

“I’m easing my way in and the coaching staff understand that. It’s a process and hopefully soon I’ll be in the bench again with first team.

“We’re on a good run right now and the goal is to reach the playoffs - that’s something we’re focused on.”

Francois, who signed a new deal last June, was part of a pre-Olympic Games camp in Spain in 2021, and is in the extended squad for a March Olyroos training camp ahead of the 2024 Paris Games.

Lining up alongside sibling Tyrese for the Socceroos at some point is dream that simmers in the back of his mind.

“Socceroos is my ultimate aim - maybe alongside Tyrese. That would be special," he said.