Roma attacker Volpato and Parma defender Circati, both 19, have recently represented Italy at U-20 level, and remain - as yet - resistant to the lure of the green and gold.

However, having last month ripped Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson from the potential clutches of England, Scotland and Peru, Arnold is turning his persuasive powers on the Italy-based pair as he looks to inject another dose of youthful vibrancy into his squad ahead of January’s Asian Cup and the 2026 World Cup qualification campaign, which starts in November.

Volpato has made six Serie A appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side this season for a total of 203 minutes, scoring once. Circati, meanwhile, has started eight Serie B games - 11 appearances in all - and amassed 727 minutes.

Arnold has pledged to do his utmost to steer both towards the land of their birth, telling FTBL: “I think it’s important to meet both boys face to face to see where they’re at, and that’s what I plan to do.

“We’re always looking to identity and unearth players who are eligible for Australia, and both these players fit that category and have huge promise.

“It’s not about twisting any arms - it’s more just having a few honest conversations and seeing where we go from there.

“Going to Europe provides the chance to check on a lot of the boys and also continue to build relationships with clubs in the UK and elsewhere.”

Assuming the Socceroos have home-soil friendlies in June, there’s then also another window in September, possibly for a friendly in Europe, ahead of October’s blockbuster against England, where the Socceroos will be looking to duplicate the feats of the Matildas who earlier this week shattered the Lionesses’ 30-match unbeaten run with a shock 2-0 victory in London.

“I’ll also be connecting again with young Alex Robertson, who did very well in his debut against Ecuador, and go and watch him play,” added Arnold.

“Of course I’ll also spend some time in Scotland - where we have so many players currently.

“Then in November we have our first qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, and a couple of months later it’s the Asian Cup in Qatar. So there’s a heavy and hectic schedule ahead of us and a lot of preparation required.

“The England game is going to be a bit special - it’ll be a dream to coach against them.”

Prior to his departure, Arnold will jet to Qatar in May for Asian Cup draw.

“We have to make sure we get our planning just right and we need to make the most from our friendly games because each one we play affects our FIFA ranking, which means there’s plenty at stake with every match,” he pointed out.

“We also need to make sure we get our Olympic program right with the resources and funding to give us the best opportunity to qualify for the Paris Games (next year).

“I expect there will players in that group who will be pushing on to play for the Socceroos in the near future - just as been the case over the last couple of years.”

After exiting in the quarter finals of the last Asian Cup back in 2019 - Arnold’s first major tournament as full time coach - there’s unfinished business to be taken care of.

“Last time round, I knew that around 75 per cent of our squad would be a little old and really that tournament was about building depth and seeing what players we had moving forward,” he explained.

“A lot of big nations like Japan, South Korea, Iran and Saudi Arabia use the tournament to expose younger players to pressure situations.

“Looking ahead to January, I think the intention and expectation for us will be to go there and win it.”